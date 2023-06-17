Here's when and where you can watch the Netflix Tudum 2023 live stream

Netflix is hosting the fifth edition of its global fan event which goes by the name Tudum. After having two virtual editions due to the pandemic, the event has returned to its original location this year at Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo, Brazil. It will feature new trailers, footage, and first looks are various series, films, and games.

Netflix Tudum 2023 is an in-person event that will be live-streamed for free via the official Netflix YouTube channel for viewers across the globe. It is part of the three-day convention taking place from June 16 to 18th at the Bienal inside the park.

The official livestream will start on June 17 at 1:30 pm PT/ 4:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm BRT/ 2:00 am IST which you can access using this link. If you don't want to miss the event, you can click on the Notify Me button to set a reminder on YouTube. This year, the live event will be hosted by Never Have I Ever-fame Maitreyi Ramakrishnan along with Chase Stokes from Outer Banks and Maisa from Back to 15.

For the uninitiated, the name of the fan event draws inspiration from the signature sound that plays when a Netflix movie or TV show starts. The first edition of Netflix Tudum happened in January 2020 in Brazil.

Netflix Tudum 2023 will be a two-hour event featuring stars and creators from across the globe, including Arnold Schwarzenegger (Fubar), Henry Cavil (The Witcher), Chris Hemsworth (Extraction 2), Alia Bhatt (Heart of Stone), Zack Snyder (Rebel Moon), Christian Malheiros (Sintonia), Aria Mia Loberti (All the Light We Cannot See), and more.

Tudum 2023 includes some popular returning seasons such as Stranger Things, The Witcher, Squid Game, and Bridgerton. Also, Netflix said there will be over 45 movies, series, and games that the streaming giant will feature across its YouTube channels.