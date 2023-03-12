Here's where to watch the 2023 Oscars and where you can stream all the Best Picture nominees

Movie fans always get excited around this time of year. That's because the annual Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, are about to be held. This years event should be interesting because, unlike some previous years, there are actually some movies that are nominated for the major awards that a lot of people have seen in the movie theater.

Here's a quick look at how you can watch the Oscars live online on your smart TV, your smartphone, your game console, or your PC, followed by how you can stream nearly all the 2023 Best Picture nominees.

When and where are the 2023 Oscars being held?

The 95th Academy Awards will begin at 8 pm Eastern time (5 pm Pacific time) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Who is the host of the 2023 Oscars?

ABC's late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is the host of the ceremonies for 2023. He was previously the host for the 2017 and 2018 Academy Awards.

Where can I watch the event live in the US?

In the US, ABC is the network broadcasting the event. You can hook up an antenna to your TV to watch the awards from your local ABC affiliate. If you get your TV channels from a cable or satellite provider, you can also watch the awards via the local ABC station. You can also watch it online on ABC.com or on the ABC app for mobile devices and smart TVs with authentication with your cable or satellite TV provider.

ABC's national feed is also available on many Internet-based live TV services, like YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu Plus Live TV. However, just a few days ago, ABC TV stations owned by Sinclair pulled out of Hulu Plus Live TV, so if you use that service, make your local ABC station is not affected. If it is, you might want to consider watching the Oscars with another method.

Where can I watch the 2023 Oscars live overseas?

If you live outside the US, the Oscars website has a list of all the networks that will show the event live in over 200 countries and territories.

What are the 2023 Oscar Best Picture nominees and where can I stream them?

There are 10 Best Picture nominees, and with one big exception, you can access a streaming service or rent or buy a digital version of the films to watch them at home or on the go right now.

All Quiet on the Western Front

This brutal German language adaptation of the classic World War I novel is available to stream now on Netflix.

Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron's sequel to his hit 2009 sci-fi movie is the only 2023 Best Picture nominee that's not available for streaming or digital download yet. The movie will be available as a digital purchase starting March 28 and it will eventually become available for streaming on Disney Plus.

The Banshees of Inisherin

This tale of two friends in Ireland who become estranged is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Elvis

The rise of rock and roll singer Elvis Presley is presented in this biopic, and you can stream it now on HBO Max.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

A woman who suddenly discovers she can cross the multiverse to save all of existence is available to stream on Showtime. You can also stream it on Paramount+ with its Showtime bundle.

The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg's latest film is a fictionalized look at the director's early life. You can buy or rent a digital version now from online stores like Vudu, or you can wait until the film makes its streaming debut later this year on Peacock.

Tár

This movie about the tumultuous life of a fictional orchestra conductor is now available to stream on Peacock.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise returns as a now older but still wild on-the-stick fighter pilot in this box office hit. You can stream it now on Paramount+.

Triangle of Sadness

A celebrity couple gets invited on a cruise for the mega-rich, but things quickly go off the rails in this film. You can stream it now on Hulu.

Women Talking

The women in an isolated religious community have to deal with a serious crisis in this acclaimed movie. It's available for the moment on Amazon Prime Video, but it's due to leave the service on Monday, March 13.

Do you plan to watch the Oscars live, or do you think a nomination was overlooked? Leave a comment below.