House Flipper 2 and two more games join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft has three more games to try out this weekend for Game Pass members for no extra charge. The latest Xbox Free Play Days promotion offers House Flipper 2, Train Sim World 5, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core subscribers to jump into. Any progress they make also carries over automatically if you decide to purchase them afterward.

From the trio announced today, House Flipper 2 is a sim that has you cleaning, restoring, and redesigning houses as part of a co-op-enabled campaign. There's also a sandbox mode to fully build and customize a house from the ground up.

Continuing the simulation theme, Train Sim World 5 is also offering its locomotive driving and managing experience to Xbox players. The latest entry in the franchise brings new routes and engines, a free roam option, major visual upgrades, and even a Conductor Mode. The mode has players checking tickets, managing doors, and ensuring passenger safety as a part of their duties as the conductor on trains.

Lastly, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin lands from Square Enix. Developed by Team Ninja, you can try out this JRPG experience that takes the Final Fantasy series in a new direction as it tells the original game's story in a new way. The gameplay takes place in real-time for much more action-oriented gameplay, offering combos, dodging, and blocking systems.

Here are the three latest Free Play Days games and their supported platforms:

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, May 18, at 11:59 pm PT. Following this, expect another round of games to enter the program next Thursday.