HP expands into gaming PC components with new Omen lineup

HP is entering the do-it-yourself (DIY) PC components market, launching a new series of products under its Omen gaming brand. Formerly known for its pre-built Omen desktops and gaming laptops, HP is now giving PC builders more flexibility by selling individual parts compatible with non-Omen systems.

HP's first batch of Omen components includes a couple of cooling products and a power supply (PSU). For cooling, HP is introducing a single 120mm fan with RGB and a three-pack of 120mm modular RGB fans. These fans feature an annular (ring-shaped) design designed to improve airflow (up to 74 CFM), increase static pressure and minimize vibration. The RGB on the fans can be configured using HP's Omen Gaming Hub (OGH) software. They support a daisy-chain connection scheme that allows multiple units to be daisy-chained.

Also included are two all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooling systems. One is a 240mm model featuring a 2.1-inch IPS LCD screen integrated into the Asetek's 7th Gen pump design. The second is a larger 360mm AIO model with addressable RGB (aRGB) lighting. Both liquid coolers utilize Asetek's 7th Gen pump technology and offer customizable lighting effects controlled via the OGH software.

Rounding out the initial offerings is a 1000-watt Omen PSU. This power supply is fully modular, adheres to the ATX 3.1 standard, and features both Cybernetics Platinum and 80 Plus Gold efficiency certifications. It includes modern connectors such as 12V-2x6 and 12VHPWR, capable of delivering up to 600 watts for compatible graphics cards. The PSU also incorporates a Zero RPM fan mode, which stops the fan under low load conditions for quieter operation.

HP has confirmed that these new Omen components are designed to be compatible with standard desktop PC systems, and will not be exclusively limited to HP's own Omen branded machines. Even though the products can be found on HP's website, official prices and release dates have not yet been announced by the company. The products are tagged as "coming soon."

Source: HP via PCWorld