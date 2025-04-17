Hunt: Showdown, Blue Prince, and more get support on Nvidia GeForce NOW

Nvidia is back with the third update of the month for the GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. This time, the company has several high-profile additions to the supported games list, letting subscribers play their owned games on a wide variety of devices. The service has gained Hunt: Showdown 1896, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, Blue Prince, and more this week.

Games like Hunt: Showdown, Crime Scene Cleaner, and Path of Exile 2 have already been available on the service prior to today, but the latest updates bring support for fresh platforms like Epic Games Store, Xbox Store, and Game Pass subscriptions.

Here are the 12 games and platforms that are supported by GeForce NOW following the latest update to the service:

Forever Skies (New release on Steam, available April 14)

(New release on Steam, available April 14) Night Is Coming (New release on Steam, available April 14)

(New release on Steam, available April 14) Hunt: Showdown 1896 (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass April 15)

(New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass April 15) Crime Scene Cleaner (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass April 17)

(New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass April 17) Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree (New release on Steam, available April 17)

(New release on Steam, available April 17) Tempest Rising (New release on Steam, Advanced Access starts April 17)

(New release on Steam, Advanced Access starts April 17) Aimlabs (Steam)

(Steam) Blue Prince (Steam, Xbox)

(Steam, Xbox) ContractVille (Steam)

(Steam) Gedonia 2 (Steam)

(Steam) MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Steam)

(Steam) Path of Exile 2 (Epic Games Store)

Expect the next announcement of GeForce NOW-supported titles to arrive next Thursday, April 24.

As always, keep in mind that, unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing via Nvidia's cloud servers.