ICYMI: Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 v17.13 Preview 1 is available

This week, Microsoft released the first preview of Visual Studio 2022 v17.13, it focuses on stability, security, AI and productivity. To get started using this preview, you can head over to the Visual Studio website to download it or update it from within your IDE, but remember, it shouldn't be used in production environments.

Regarding the stability and security updates, Microsoft has improved diagnostics and debugging tools which developers can use to resolve issues more efficiently leading to stable and secure applications. There are also enhanced security features that protect against threats and safeguard your code and data.

As for AI and productivity, v17.13 includes advanced AI to automate routine tasks, offer intelligent code suggestions, and boost coding efficiency. Specific features include code completion, refactoring tools, and personalized insights.

For a complete overview of what's new in this update, here are some of the main features:

Productivity You can now specify the default encoding Visual Studio should use when saving files.

The horizontal scrollbar in the editor can now move itself to always be available, even when space is tight.

You can now specify whether lines that wrap in the editor should be indented.

In Code Search, you can now easily jump between your recent files. GitHub Copilot In Feature Search, you can now Ask Copilot to get detailed responses for your queries.

New keyboard shortcuts for threads in GitHub Copilot Chat.

Enhanced slash command experience by expanding into natural language.

Enhance the debugging process with AI thread summaries in Parallel Stacks. Debugging & diagnostics Profiler's instrumentation tool now supports targeted instrumentation for native code.

Enhanced editable expression with syntax highlighting. Git tooling Now, you can review pull requests in Visual Studio by adding new comments to the pull request files on the checked-out branch. IDE Changing themes will now remember your font and font size preferences.

Add GitHub accounts from the first launch wizard or the Visual Studio shell.

You can now add multiple GitHub accounts and set an active account to drive GitHub features like GitHub Copilot and Version Control.

Adding a new markdown file just got easier with the new template available in the Add New Item dialog. Cloud Now, Azure Functions can use .NET Aspire to integrate serverless technology into .NET Aspire.

Docker launch configuration - Enable depends_on support with DependencyAwareStart launch config option.

Docker Compose scale - The scale property in compose is now honored. Web You can now extract HTML to a Razor component in Visual Studio via code action.

You can now disable the Format on Paste feature for Razor files in the VS Settings.

This preview has been available for a couple of days so you may have downloaded it already, but if not, you can download it from the Visual Studio website.

Source: Microsoft