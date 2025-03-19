If you live in Denver, then you can get an Apple AirTag or a Samsung tracker for free

We've heard and read multiple stories about how Apple AirTags have helped people locate their lost and stolen items. While trackers aren't devices designed for preventing theft, they have proved their mettle in solving such issues. This is why the Denver Police Department has announced the distribution of hundreds of Apple AirTags and Samsung trackers to mitigate the risk of car thefts.

In an announcement this week, the Denver Police Department confirmed that they are teaming up with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA). Under this handshake, the Denver Police Department will distribute 450 Apple AirTags and Samsung SmartThings Trackers to residents for free.

According to the Denver Police Department (via Gizmodo):

With the goal of preventing auto thefts in Denver and quickly locating stolen vehicles and suspects, the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) is partnering with the Denver Police Department (DPD) to provide a limited number of free AirTag or SmartTag Bluetooth location tracking devices to Denver residents who register for the DenverTrack auto theft prevention program during this promotional event.

Notably, the Denver Police Department won't have direct access to the location of the AirTag or Samsung Tracker. It will be up to the residents if they wish to share their location with the police authority. However, agreeing to sign up for the program will mean the police department can access and work with the GPS information when a vehicle theft report is submitted.

Anyone interested in getting a free Apple AirTag or Samsung tracker needs to sign up at the Auto Theft Prevention section on the Denver website. Vehicle owners need to sign up and physically bring their vehicle to one of six district stations on March 19, 20, or 21.. Owners will need to show up on their scheduled timeslot, and bring the smartphone they would want to use for vehicle tracking.

In case, a vehicle owner misses out on the free Apple AirTag or Samsung tracker, Denver Police Department will send a DenverTrack Decal to the registered car owner through USPS.

image via UPCC

Drivers are advised to apply the decal in the lower part of their vehicle to alert thieves that the vehicle is registered with DenverTrack and can be tracked if stolen.