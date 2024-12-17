Indiana Jones and the Great Circle update targets Xbox lighting issues, DLSS bugs, more

Bethesda and MachineGames launched Indiana Jones and the Great Circle last week to an immensely positive reception from critics and fans. Now, the developer is pushing out its first post-launch update. It carries more than a few bug fixes for the single-player adventure, though Xbox players will be especially happy to know about some lighting issues that have been resolved.

Some issues being addressed include a false report about a save slot being corrupted, equipping issues for the whip and camera, and some Nvidia DLSS issues that lowered performance instead of raising it.

As for the Xbox-specific global illumination problem, the update will resolve some issues of environments showing up brighter than they are supposed to on the console, as seen below:

Here are all the bug fixes in this update:

General Fixed an issue where users Game Slot may be reported as being damaged, or may appear to be completely missing, when no actual problem had occurred. Gameplay Fixed an issue where player may be unable to equip Indy’s whip.

Fixed an issue where a player may end up with Indy’s camera permanently equipped.

Fixed an issue where player may drop and lose their camera if they use the quick-equip (“key item”) prompt to equip their camera while they are inspecting another nearby pick-up item. Graphics Fix to prevent “Double vision” getting stuck on screen when Indy has almost drowned. To players who have already encountered this issue, repeating the near-drown should clear the issue.

Some further improvements to reduce “stutter” from duplicated frames during cutscenes.

Missions and quests – Please note this section contains some small spoilers

Fixed an issue where Gina may not approach the secret entrance to the Vatican Treasure Chamber, blocking the mission from progressing.

Fixed an issue where Gina may go to pick the lock to the exit from the Vatican Treasure Chamber as soon as you enter the room, meaning you may miss some very important story developments.

Fixed a big hole in the floor collision around the edge of the wall around the Ziggurat in Sukhothai that the player could fall through. PC Specific fixes Fixed an issue where Nvidia DLSS may cause performance problems when enabled.

Fixed an issue where Nvidia Frame Generation wasn’t activated properly if HDR is in use.

Fixed an issue where Nvidia Low Latency Mode could cause performance problems when used with Frame Generation.

Fixed an issue where global illumination may be completely disabled when playing with below minimum VRAM graphics cards.

Fixed an issue where Lighting may be over bright in interior spaces if Path Tracing (Full Ray Tracing) is set to Medium or High Quality.

Known Issue: Nvidia Frame Generation may be temporarily disabled if HDR is activated for the first time. To work around this issue, disable and then re-enable DLSS. This only needs to be done once. Xbox Specific fixes Improvements to Global Illumination on Xbox, to fix issues where shadowed areas had appeared brighter than expected.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms, alongside Microsoft's Xbox and PC Game Pass subscriptions. A PlayStation 5 version is slated to land sometime in 2025 too.