Indie adventure Mages of Mystralia is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

PC gamers can now head to the Epic Games Store to grab another game for the low, low price of free. The latest offer replaces the World War Z: Aftermath and Garden Story freebies from last week, and gives out copies of Mages of Mystralia to keep. As always, you have seven days to add the latest games permanently to your library.

Developed by Borealys Games and released in 2017, this indie action-adventure title takes place in the kingdom of Mystralia. The game puts players into the shoes of Zia, a young girl that's exiled from her village for gaining magical powers, as the story is set in a land that forbids them entirely. Out in the wild, Zia faces powerful creatures to defeat and treacherous terrain to surpass.

To help with this, Zia can use runes and their magical properties to combine various powers, coming up with fresh spells designed for specific needs. The developer touts epic bosses, environmental puzzles, and a "powerful yet simple spell crafting system." There are over a dozen regions to explore while in exile too. The author behind Forgotten Realms fantasy world for Dungeons & Dragons, Ed Greenwood, is the writer behind the project as well.

Here's how the studio describes the setting:

The kingdom of Mystralia, it takes more brains than brawn to succeed. You will face down giant, powerful creatures and navigate treacherous terrain. You will encounter puzzles that confound even the wisest of the old sages. And you must overcome obstacles put in place by people who do not want you to succeed.

Mages of Mystralia usually costs $19.99 to purchase, but over on the Epic Games Store, it's completely free to claim for PC gamers for the next week. This promotion will come to an end on Thursday, March 6 at 8 am PT, which is also when another fresh giveaway will kick off. For mobile gamers, don't forget that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel are currently free on the Epic Games Store mobile app too.