Indie adventure 'The Spirit and the Mouse' is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

After a long streak of double giveaway promotions, the Epic Games Store is back this week with a single game as a freebie. Today, the store replaced its TOEM and The Last Stand: Aftermath giveaways from last week with a copy of The Spirit and the Mouse.

Like always, PC gamers have seven days from today, September 26, to claim the game and attach it permanently to their Epic Games Store library.

The latest title comes from developer Alblune, which is a narrative-focused adventure game where you take the form of a mouse living in the French village of Sainte-et-Claire. The story begins with a thunderstorm bringing the mouse, Lila, and Lumion, the Spirit guardian, together, who then embark on a mission to help troubled villagers by solving puzzles.

The duo touts electricity-based powers for traveling across the village and solving the puzzles that get thrown at them while also collecting energy and happiness orbs to upgrade their powers even further. The developer also says not to worry about difficulty, as this is meant to be a relaxing journey.

Here's how the studio describes the experience:

The Spirit and the Mouse is a narrative-focused adventure game that has you searching every nook and cranny of this world to complete objectives and collect items to aid you in your humble quest to assist those in need. Listen to the villagers’ woes, then find the Kibblins who are running amok in order to fix the village’s newfound electricity problems. By doing good and working together with these lively spirits, Lila can then put Lumion back in the sky where he belongs!

The Spirit and the Mouse giveaway on the Epic Games Store will be available from now through October 6. The title usually costs $19.99 to purchase when not on sale, but PC gamers can claim and keep it forever by jumping in on this promotion.