Instacart CEO Fidji Simo to join OpenAI as CEO of Applications

OpenAI is growing rapidly. What began as a research lab has evolved into a major product company with over 500 million weekly active users. The company also has ambitions to become a global AI infrastructure provider to support countries around the world.

To support its mission, OpenAI is making changes to its leadership team. Instacart CEO Fidji Simo will be joining OpenAI as its CEO of Applications, reporting to Sam Altman. Altman will remain CEO of OpenAI and will continue overseeing Research, Compute, and Applications.

The new Applications group will unify OpenAI’s existing business and operational teams, which are responsible for bringing research to the world in practical, impactful ways. Fidji is not new to OpenAI—she has served as a board member over the past year. She will not be joining immediately, as she is currently transitioning out of her role at Instacart over the next few months. She is expected to join OpenAI later this year.

Sam Altman shared the following about the new CEO of Applications role:

“In her new role, Fidji will focus on enabling our ‘traditional’ company functions to scale as we enter the next phase of growth. I’m passionate about many of these areas and will remain closely involved with key company decisions. Fidji brings a rare blend of leadership, product and operational expertise, and a genuine commitment to ensuring our technology benefits everyone.”

Fidji Simo said the following about joining OpenAI:

“Joining OpenAI at this critical moment is an incredible privilege and responsibility. This organization has the potential to accelerate human potential at a pace never seen before, and I am deeply committed to shaping these applications for the public good.”

With Fidji's experience, OpenAI aims to strengthen its operational capabilities as it navigates its next phase of significant growth and global impact.