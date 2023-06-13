Instagram Notes now shows what song you're listening

Instagram announced an upgrade to Notes, introducing support for music and translation. The social media platform is enhancing its Notes feature by introducing new functionalities reminiscent of AIM away messages and statuses. Users will now have the option to include a 30-second clip of a song in their status update, accompanied by a short caption alongside the track.

Initially launched in December, Notes blend elements of Twitter and away messages. With a character limit of 60, the feature aims to provide an ever-changing status that is smaller in scale compared to regular grid posts or Stories.

The recent addition of music brings a nostalgic touch to AIM-away messages but with a modern twist—users can now share and link the song they are currently listening to rather than simply mentioning the title and artist.

On the other hand, Meta is working on a comprehensive Twitter alternative that will integrate with Instagram. The app doesn't have a different name from Instagram yet, but it is allegedly called "Project 92 or (P92)" or "Barcelona." Users can integrate it with their existing Instagram accounts and they won't need a separate account.

Instagram is also testing an AI-powered bot that can have a conservation with users "for a more fun and engaging experience." That's according to a screenshot leaked by the reverse engineer and reliable leaker Alessandro Paluzzi.

Instagram's unannounced AI bot can answer questions and advise users while allowing them to choose from "30 AI personalities." Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said earlier this year that the company is building a new "top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI."

By expanding the capabilities of Notes, Instagram aims to provide its users with more creative ways to share their thoughts and feelings. While Meta is working on a Twitter alternative that integrates with Instagram, Notes feature continues to evolve, catering to the expressive needs of its user base.

Source: The Verge