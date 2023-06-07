Instagram reportedly testing an AI chatbot with 30 personalities

The Meta-owned social media giant Instagram is testing an AI-powered bot that can have conservation with users "for a more fun and engaging experience." That's according to a screenshot leaked by the reverse engineer and reliable leaker Alessandro Paluzzi.

As per the screenshot, Instagram's unannounced AI bot can answer questions and give advice to users, while allowing them to choose from "30 AI personalities." Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said earlier this year that the company is building a new "top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI."

He added that Meta will focus on "developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways." However, both Meta and Instagram have yet to drop a word on whether an AI chatbot is in the making and will be added to the Instagram app.

#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots 🤖) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience 👀



ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.

You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. pic.twitter.com/4eWLBbvs8w — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023

Instagram is the latest to join the list of tech companies working on AI-powered chatbots. Earlier this year, Snapchat introduced its My AI chatbot which is available to the subscribers of its paid tier Snapchat Plus. My AI uses the same tech under the hood that powers the popular bot ChatGPT. It can help with various things like answering trivia questions, suggesting gift ideas, planning trips, etc. Another app known as Call Annie allows its users to have a real-time video chat with an AI persona.

Microsoft's Bing Chat uses GPT-4 in the background to find and answers user queries. Google also jumped on the bandwagon with its Bard AI. The move was called "rushed" by Google employees and the initial reception wasn't as pleasant as expected. Furthermore, Chinese tech giant Baidu announced Ernie Bot which is its home-baked rival to ChatGPT.

According to a study conducted by App Radar, ChatGPT has given a big boost to the industry of AI-powered conversation apps. Since their launch in November 2022, such apps have witnessed a download count upward of 23 million on Google Play. However, generative AI can be expensive to operate. As per an estimate by research firm SemiAnalysis, it might cost a whopping $700,000 per day to run OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Via The Verge