Instagram starts testing collaborative carousel posts that others can add to

Instagram has started testing a new feature that lets you create collaborative carousel posts on the platform, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced on his broadcast channel. In other words, you and your friends can upload photos and videos to a common carousel post on Instagram.

Mosseri said that before posting a carousel on Instagram, "you can turn on the ability for your followers to submit photos and/or videos, which you can approve to add to the post."

Once you enable the feature, your followers will see an "Add to post" button in the bottom left corner of the carousel post. They can tap on the button to upload their favorite photos and videos which will only appear in the carousel after you approve it.

Instagram already lets you collaborate on the photos and videos you post on the platform. You can add your friends as collaborators while creating a post and they get an option to add that post to their Instagram profile as well.

The underdevelopment feature gives people more comfort when it comes to posting updates on social media. For instance, if one of your friends is lazy enough to not post those amazing photos from the trip, you can create a post with the content you have and they can add to it later.

Speaking of collaboration, Instagram previously added features like Collaborative Collections which allows users to save Instagram posts to a common collection. Apart from that, a report from last month suggests the social media giant is also working on a public collections feature that will allow users to make their collections visible to everyone.

The Instagram head is also actively promoting the spinoff app Threads which now has "just under" 100 million monthly active users. Its parent company Meta finally decided to bring Google's themed material icons to the Facebook and Instagram apps. But despite all the useful features and additions, there is a dark side to social media. Multiple states in the US sued Meta for contributing to the youth mental health crisis.