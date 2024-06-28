Intel 31.0.101.5593 non-WHQL driver adds Final Fantasy XIV and The First Descendant support

Following the release of WHQL driver 31.0.101.5592 a few days ago, Intel today shipped another one. Unlike the previous update, today's non-WHQL driver adds support for two upcoming games: Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail and The First Descendant.

Driver 31.0.101.5592 does not fix or patch anything except for optimizations for the two games. Also, keep in mind that non-WHQL-certified drivers could be less stable. A WHQL variant of today's release should not take too long to arrive. Also, beware of the following known bugs:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: No Man’s Sky (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay while changing window context with Alt + Tab.

Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors on running certain benchmark tests.

Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.

Launching a game with Endurance Gaming engaged may result in VSync persisting on after disengaging Endurance Gaming during gameplay. A workaround is to relaunch the application. Intel Core Processor (12th -14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay

As usual, Intel's graphics drivers are available on systems with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 and the following graphics cards or processors:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the Intel 31.0.101.5592 non-WHQL driver from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).