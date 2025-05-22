Intel adds new Intel Xeon 6 processors to its line-up with one powering Nvidia DGX B300

Intel has unveiled three new CPUs to its Intel Xeon 6 series that are designed primarily for the management of GPU-powered AI systems. The new processors use Performance cores, or P-cores as Intel calls them, and include Intel’s Priority Core Turbo (PCT) technology and Intel Speed Select Technology - Turbo Frequency (Intel SST-TF). PCT and SST-TF allow for customizable CPU core frequencies to boost GPU performance across demanding AI workloads.

The company has announced that the new processors are available starting today. One of the three, the Intel Xeon 6776P, powers the Nvidia DGX B300. It said that it “plays a vital role in managing, orchestrating and supporting the AI-accelerated system." Intel said that its chip has “robust” memory capacity and bandwidth, helping it to support the growing needs of AI models and datasets.

“These new Xeon SKUs demonstrate the unmatched performance of Intel Xeon 6, making it the ideal CPU for next-gen GPU-accelerated AI systems,” said Karin Eibschitz Segal, corporate vice president and interim general manager of the Data Center Group at Intel. “We’re thrilled to deepen our collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver one of the industry’s highest-performing AI systems, helping accelerate AI adoption across industries.”

Intel said that its range of Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores offer a range of features enabling them to process AI workloads well. For example, Intel’s boast high core counts and good single-threaded performance that deliver a balanced workload distribution for intensive AI tasks. They also deliver better memory performance compared to the competition with up to 30% faster memory speeds, the firm said.

Intel also said that the Intel Xeon 6 line-up has 20% more PCIe lanes than older Xeon processors and enable faster data transfers for I/O-intensive workloads. Furthermore, Intel says that its processors have been specially designed for maximum uptime with “robust reliability, availability and serviceability features”.

Anyone interested in learning more about Intel Xeon 6 processors should check out the dedicated page on Intel’s website.