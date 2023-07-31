Intel ARC driver 31.0.101.4577 WHQL adds A570M and A530M support, fixes F1 23 crashes

Intel is rolling out a new Arc driver for users with compatible hardware. The most notable change in the release is upcoming mobile Arc A570M and A530M GPU support, plus a single fix for F1 23 crashes when running in DirectX 12 mode on systems with mobile Arc graphics. Here is the complete changelog.

What is new in Intel Arc 31.0.101.4577 WHQL driver?

Driver version: 31.0.101.4577 WHQL

Date: July 31, 2023 Highlights: Support for Intel Arc A570M and A530M Graphics. Fixed Issues: Intel Arc Graphics Products: F1 23 (DX12) may experience an application crash on certain Intel Arc A-series Graphics notebooks.

Here is the list of known bugs in this update:

Intel Arc Graphics Products: Shadow of The Tomb Raider (DX11) may experience an application crash after loading to game menu.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Blender 3.6 may experience an application crash during render operations when Hardware Ray Tracing is enabled.

Adobe After Effects may experience an application crash during render operations.

Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:

Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel Core Processor Products: Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire. Intel Arc Control Known Issues: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

With Intel Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.

The Camera on-screen preview may incorrectly persist when switching between Desktop and Overlay modes.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can download Intel's latest graphics driver from the official website. Release notes are also available here (PDF). The drive is compatible with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 running on systems with 11th, 12th, and 13th Gen processors or the Intel DG1 and Arc graphics.