Intel gives Linus Torvalds funny taste of his own language to "hide disgusting broken turds"

Today, Intel's Jani Nikula, a Linux Software engineer at the company, responded to Linux boss Linus Torvalds to oblige and rectify the issues that had been pointed out. In his funny response, Nikula mentioned hiding all the "disgusting turds". He wrote:

Hide all the disgusting turds in .hdrtest subdirectories in the build tree, and put the extra drm build-time checks behind a kconfig option.

For context, Linus Torvalds, in the classic Linus Torvalds fashion, gave a grumpy rant about a recent pull request by Nikula as it was sub-optimal. The change was related to the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) of the Linux kernel for Intel Xe graphics drivers. The Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) in Linux is a kernel subsystem managing GPUs for graphics rendering. It helps with tasks like hardware acceleration, video playback, and 3D rendering.

Torvalds had pointed out that the header test files (hdrtest) would slow down the entire kernel configuration build, plus also leave useless and unnecessary files there as a consequence. Thus, Torvalds suggested that this be separated.

He wrote:

Grr. I did the pull, resolved the (trivial) conflicts, but I notice that this ended up containing the disgusting "hdrtest" crap that (a) slows down the build because it's done for a regular allmodconfig build rather than be some simple thing that you guys can run as needed (b) also leaves random 'hdrtest' turds around in the include directories People already complained separately about this. It should never have made it to me in this broken form. Why the heck is this testing being done as a regular part of the build? And dammit we don't add random turd files for dependencies that then make the source tree nasty. The thing that made me notice that it was still there was that "git status" complains about the stupid turds not being ignored. But more importantly, those turds also break filename completion! So no, adding it to gitignore doesn't actually fix the problem, it would just have made me not notice as quickly. This thing needs to *die*. If you want to do that hdrtest thing, do it as part of your *own* checks. Don't make everybody else see that disgusting thing and have those turds in their trees. I'll just disable it by marking it BROKEN for now. You guys can figure out what you want to do, but no, forcing others to see those things is not the answer. I would suggest you *not* make this part of the Kconfig setup and normal build at all, but be something where *you* can run it as part of your tests (ie do it as a "make drm-hdrtest" kind of thing, not as part of regular builds). Linus

Source: LKML (link1, link2)