Intel releases new GPU driver with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth performance improvements

Intel has released new non-WHQL graphics drivers with optimizations and performance improvements for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Other than that, the drivers (32.0.101.6460 and 32.0.101.6259) do not contain any bug fixes or enhancements.

Here is the changelog:

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Game performance improvements on Intel Arc B-series Graphics GPUs versus Intel 31.0.101.6257 software driver for: FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH (DX12) Up to 12.8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings Up to 11.6% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings

Game performance improvements on Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs versus Intel 31.0.101.6458 software driver for: FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH (DX12)

Up to 9.0% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Here is the list of known bugs:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: F1 24 (DX12) with XeSS FG may exhibit certain corruptions and applications crashes Application may crash when dynamically changing XeSS FG settings during gameplay. Recommendation is to toggle XeSS FG settings in the game menu before starting a race. “Alt + Enter” shortcut may change the display mode to fullscreen exclusive, which is not supported in XeSS 2 and may cause the game to crash.

MLPerf may exhibit intermittent errors when running on multi-GPU system configurations. It is recommended to disable integrated GPU as a workaround.

Topaz Labs Photo AI may exhibit corruptions with certain image enhancement operations.

Magix Vegas Pro may exhibit corruptions when using style transfer feature.

Dassault Systèmes CATIA may experience an application crash when using HQAO option.

Adobe Lightroom Classic may experience lower than expected performance. Workaround is to set recommended preferences in the application Under Edit, Preferences, Performance options, choose Graphics Processor as “Custom” Select “Use GPU for Display”, “Use GPU for Image Processing” and “Use GPU for Export” options.

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.

Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios.

Topaz Video AI may experience corruption when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience issues while rendering certain OpenVino test scenarios.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors intermittently while rendering certain AI/ML scenarios.

Topaz Video AI may experience corruption when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (DX12) may experience crash during gameplay with frame generation enabled.

Intel 32.0.101.6460 non-WHQL and 32.0.101.6259 non-WHQL are available on PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Arc B-Series (Battlemage)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the driver from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).