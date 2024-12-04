Intel releases new GPU driver with fixes for Minecraft and CoD Black Ops 6

Intel has released a new WHQL driver for supported graphics cards and processors with built-in graphics. Version 32.0.101.6314 is now available with fixes for Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Here are the release notes:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio may experience lower than expected performance on certain workloads. Intel Core Ultra (Series 1 and 2) with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption on water surfaces.

Minecraft Bedrock (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption during gameplay while changing anti-aliasing settings

Keep in mind the following bugs that are still waiting for their corresponding fixes:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (DX12) may exhibit flickering corruption during gameplay. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience issues while rendering certain OpenVino test scenarios.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may exhibit corruption while rendering certain AI workloads.

Star Wars Outlaws* (DX12) may experience sporadic crash during gameplay

Intel 32.0.101.6314 WHQL is available on PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the driver from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).