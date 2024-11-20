Intel releases new GPU driver with STALKER 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 support

Intel has released a new non-WHQL driver with optimizations for two new games: S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl (launches November 20) and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which is available now (some people call it Microsoft Loading Simulator 2024 due to its misfired launch).

Here is the changelog:

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Flight Simulator 2024

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The driver does not contain any fixes or additional performance improvements, which means the list of known bugs is the same as before:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio may experience lower than expected performance.

Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

Star Wars Outlaws (DX12) may experience sporadic crash during gameplay.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption on water surfaces.

Intel 32.0.101.6299 non-WHQL is available on PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download Intel 32.0.101.6299 non-WHQL from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).