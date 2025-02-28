Intel releases new GPU driver with support for GTA V Enhanced, Monster Hunter: Wilds, more

Intel has released a new non-WHQL driver for supported processors and graphics cards. Version 32.0.101.6632 is out with optimizations for GTA V Enhanced, Monster Hunter Wilds, Split Fiction, and FragPunk. Also, the driver packs now-traditional performance improvements in various games. Here are the details:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: FragPunk

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced

Monster Hunter: Wilds

Split Fiction Game performance improvements on Intel Arc B-series Graphics GPUs versus Intel 32.0.101.6559 software driver for: Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (DX12) Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Highest settings Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Highest settings

Black Myth: Wukong (DX12) Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings

Monster Hunter: Wilds (DX12) Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Ultra settings

Game performance improvements on Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs versus Intel 32.0.101.6559 software driver for: Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (DX12) Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings



Fixed issues in this update include only one bug:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: Terraria (DX9) may exhibit flickering corruptions with full-screen mode

Intel 32.0.101.6632 non-WHQL is available on PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Arc B-Series (Battlemage)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the driver from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).