Intel releases new graphics driver with Core Ultra Series 2 support

Alongside the launch of the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors and devices powered by them, Intel released a new graphics driver. Version 32.0.101.6078 WHQL and 32.0.101.5736 WHQL are now available for download with only one change: the initial support for the new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors.

Here are the update highlights:

Launch driver for Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 with Intel® Arc™ Graphics and Intel® Graphics.

Here is the list of known bugs:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Diablo IV (DX12) may intermittently crash while toggling Ray Tracing settings during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Diablo IV (DX12) may experience an application crash with ray tracing settings enabled.

Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience color corruption during gameplay.

Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Fortnite (DX12) game may stutter or crash while performing Alt + Tab operations.

SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.

DirectML-based AI applications may experience slower first token latency.

3DMark WildMark Extreme may experience performance drop by 5%.

Chaos Enscape Benchmark 4.1 may experience visual corruption.

Endurance Gaming average fps is not capping as intended when toggling EG Off-On through Arc Control

Intel's latest graphics drivers are available on systems with the following processors and graphics cards running 64-bit Windows 10 and 11:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

Download the driver here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).