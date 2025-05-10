Intel releases new graphics driver with DOOM: The Dark Ages support and more

Intel has released a new non-WHQL graphics driver for supported graphics cards and processors. Version 32.0.101.6793 adds optimizations for the upcoming DOOM: The Dark Ages (available in Game Pass) and Japanese Drift Master. There are also several bug fixes. Here is what is new:

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: DOOM: The Dark Ages Japanese Drift Master



Here is what was fixed:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: The Last of Us Part I (DX12) may exhibit color corruptions in certain gameplay scenes. Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit blue flickers in gameplay with Ray Tracing enabled.

The Last of Us Part II (DX12) may exhibit flickering black boxes in certain gameplay scenes. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: The Last of Us Part II (DX12) may exhibit flickering black boxes in certain gameplay scenes.

And here is the list of known issues:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit flickering corruption in certain scenes during gameplay.

Returnal (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay with Ray-Tracing settings turned on.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on water areas in certain scenarios.

MLPerf may exhibit intermittent errors when running on multi-GPU system configurations. It is recommended to disable integrated GPU as a workaround.

SPECapc for Maya 2024 may experience intermittent application freeze during benchmark.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience an application crash while running the benchmark. Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Returnal (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay with Ray-Tracing settings turned on.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (DX12) may experience an application crash with Ray-Tracing and XeSS enabled PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience an application crash while running the benchmark. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may experience an intermittent application crash.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio* V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Intel 32.0.101.6793 non-WHQL is available on PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Arc B-Series (Battlemage)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the driver from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).