Intel releases new graphics driver with Dragon Age: The Veilguard support and more

Neowin

dragon age

Intel has a new non-WHQL driver with optimizations for several new games. Versions 32.0.1016130 non-WHQL and 32.0.101.6048 non-WHQL are now available, and they add support for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, REDACTED, and the just-launched Red Dead Redemption.

In addition, the driver improves performance in Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered by up to 6% at 1080p Very High settings.

Here are the release highlights:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for:

  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
    • Initial game launch load times are significantly improved on Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs. As such, the Graphics Driver package size has temporarily increased.
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • REDACTED
  • Red Dead Redemption

Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs versus Intel 31.0.101.6129 software driver for:

  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (DX12)
    • Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

The latest driver does not contain any additional fixes, but the list of known issues is still pretty extensive:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6* (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.
  • Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.
  • Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.
  • Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio may experience lower than expected performance.

Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:

  • SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.
  • PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.
  • Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios.

Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:

  • Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.
  • Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios.
  • Star Wars Outlaws (DX12) may experience sporadic crash during gameplay.

You can download Intel's latest non-WHQL graphics driver from the official website using this link. Full release notes are available here (PDF).

