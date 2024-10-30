Intel releases new graphics driver with Dragon Age: The Veilguard support and more

Intel has a new non-WHQL driver with optimizations for several new games. Versions 32.0.1016130 non-WHQL and 32.0.101.6048 non-WHQL are now available, and they add support for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, REDACTED, and the just-launched Red Dead Redemption.

In addition, the driver improves performance in Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered by up to 6% at 1080p Very High settings.

Here are the release highlights:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Dragon Age: The Veilguard Initial game launch load times are significantly improved on Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs. As such, the Graphics Driver package size has temporarily increased.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

REDACTED

Red Dead Redemption Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs versus Intel 31.0.101.6129 software driver for: Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (DX12) Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings



The latest driver does not contain any additional fixes, but the list of known issues is still pretty extensive:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6* (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio may experience lower than expected performance. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios.

Star Wars Outlaws (DX12) may experience sporadic crash during gameplay.

You can download Intel's latest non-WHQL graphics driver from the official website using this link. Full release notes are available here (PDF).