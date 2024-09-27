Intel releases new graphics driver with optimizations for FC25, Delta Force, and more

Intel has two new drivers with optimizations and initial support for a couple of new games. Versions 32.0.101.6079 non-WHQL and 32.0.101.5736 WHQL are available for systems with supported graphics products from Intel.

Here are the update highlights:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Delta Force

Throne and Liberty

FC25

The update does not fix any issues, so the list of known bugs remains the same as in the previous update. However, there is now a separate section for the recently launched Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Diablo IV (DX12) may intermittently crash while toggling Ray Tracing settings during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Diablo IV (DX12) may experience an application crash with ray tracing settings enabled.

Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience color corruption during gameplay.

Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Fortnite (DX12) game may stutter or crash while performing Alt + Tab operations.

SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.

DirectML-based AI applications may experience slower first token latency.

3DMark WildMark Extreme may experience performance drop by 5%.

Chaos Enscape Benchmark 4.1 may experience visual corruption.

When enabling or disabling Endurance Gaming, the previous frame rate preset may not retain the desired frame rate. If observed, please select the intended setting to reapply the frame rate mode. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs only: Throne and Liberty (DX12) may experience an application crash after launching the game.

Star Wars Outlaws (DX12) may experience an application crash while loading to gameplay.

Final fantasy XVI (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption during gameplay.

The new driver is available for the following processors and graphics cards:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download Intel 32.0.101.6079 and 5736 from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).