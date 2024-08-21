Intel releases new Wi-Fi driver with Wi-Fi 7 support for Windows 11 version 24H2

As we get closer to the public release of Windows 11 24H2, developers release more and more software and driver updates for the upcoming Windows version. Today, Intel shipped a new Wi-Fi driver that adds Wi-Fi 7 support for Windows 11 version 24H2.

To make use of Wi-Fi 7, your computer should be running Windows 11 version 24H2, Intel Wireless Wi-Fi Driver 23.70.2 and have a compatible Wi-Fi 7 network card, such as Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202, BE201, or BE200. If you do not know your adapter version, go to Settings > Network & Internet > Wi-Fi > Hardware properties and check the Description string.

Here is what is new in the Intel Wireless Wi-Fi Driver 23.70.2:

Description OS This software package includes Windows 11 drivers for the new Intel Wi-Fi 7 product - Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201. Windows 11 Wi-Fi 7 support for Windows 11 24H2 added. Windows 11 Wi-Fi 7 Regulatory updates for China and South Korea. Windows 10 and 11 Update Wi-Fi drivers to support hardware’s regulatory sensing. Update QoS Management Offload support. This software release version 23.70.2 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed that will impact performance, stability, or vendor-specific functionality not listed above. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance.

Intel's latest Wi-Fi driver supports the following network cards:

Intel Wi-Fi 7 Intel Wi-Fi 6 Intel 9000 Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202

Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201

Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

Intel WI-Fi 6E AX210

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101 Intel Wireless-AC 9560

Intel Wireless-AC 9461/9462

Intel Wireless-AC 9260

You can download Intel Wireless Wi-Fi Driver 23.70.2 from the official website. Full release notes are available here.