Intel's new GPU driver improves CoD 6 performance, adds The Last of Us 2 Remastered support

If you have a computer with a supported Intel processor or graphics card, you can download the latest GPU driver under version 32.0.101.6732 non-WHQL. It delivers notable performance improvements in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and optimizations for The Last of Us Part II Remastered. As usual, there are also some fixes and improvements.

Here are the update highlights:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: The Last of Us Part II Remastered Game performance improvements on Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs versus Intel 32.0.101.6653 software driver for: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Balanced settings



Here is what was fixed:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: Returnal (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance during gameplay. Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Returnal (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance during gameplay. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: FragPunk (DX12) may experience an application crash while launching game.

Plants vs. Zombies GOTY Edition (DX9) may exhibit white corruption while playing the game in windowed mode.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (DX11) may experience intermittent crash during gameplay.

Finally, here is the list of known bugs:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (DX12) may experience an application crash while loading to gameplay.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit flickering corruption in certain scenes during gameplay.

Returnal (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay with Ray-Tracing settings turned on.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on water areas in certain scenarios.

MLPerf may exhibit intermittent errors when running on multi-GPU system configurations. It is recommended to disable integrated GPU as a workaround.

Topaz Labs Photo AI may exhibit corruptions with certain image enhancement operations.

SPECapc for Maya 2024 may experience intermittent application freeze during benchmark.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience an application crash while running the benchmark.

Adobe Lightroom Classic may experience lower than expected performance. Workaround is to set recommended preferences in the application Under Edit, Preferences, Performance options, choose Graphics Processor as “Custom” Select “Use GPU for Display”, “Use GPU for Image Processing” and “Use GPU for Export” options.

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Returnal (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay with Ray-Tracing settings turned on.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.

Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience an application crash while running the benchmark. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel® Arc GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Intel 32.0.101.6732 non-WHQL is available on PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Arc B-Series (Battlemage)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the driver from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).