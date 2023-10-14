Invincible's Omni-Man is coming to Mortal Kombat 1 in November; check out his bloody trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 was released less than a month ago, but developer NetherRealm Studios is going to make us wait very long for the first new downloadable playable character.

Today, it released the first gameplay trailer showing off Onmi-Man, the main antagonist for the comic book series Invincible, which turned into the Amazon Prime Video animated show. The trailer also revealed that Omni-Man will be added to the game sometime in November

As in the TV series, Onmi-Man (the father of the title character) will be voiced by J.K. Simmons in Mortal Kombat 1. The trailer shows him battling foes like Scorpion and Liu Kang. You will definitely see some bloody new fatalities for Onmi-Man in this clip, some of which you might recognize if you have seen the TV series. By the way, the long-awaited second season of Invincible drops on November 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

You can get Onmi-Man in November if you purchase The Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 1, or you can get it when you the Premium Edition of the game. Amazon currently has a discount for that gam for $98 or $11 less than its normal price.

Onmi-Man will be the first of six playable characters that will be added to Mortal Kombat 1 in the Kombat Pack. Three will be returning MK characters (Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takahashi Takeda). The other two are Peacemaker, the DC Comics character and star of his own Max TVs, and Homelander, the powerful antagonist of Amazon Prime Video's live action superhero show The Boys. There's no word on when those characters will be available to play yet.

