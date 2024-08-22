iOS 18 will allow changing default apps for calls, messages, passwords, spam filters, more

Today, on its Apple Developer website, Apple announced some big changes in how iOS manages default apps. Later this year, the upcoming operating system will allow users to change defaults for more app categories, including calling, messaging, navigation, spam filtering, and more. However, like it usually goes with Apple, there is a catch—those changes are only for customers in the European Union.

Apple says that its latest changes to default apps in iOS 18 are part of its effort to "continue the dialog" with the European Commission about DMA compliance, which also forced the company to implement major App Store shifts.

By the end of the year, Apple will introduce a new "Default Apps" section where customers will be able to see and change each default app category. For reference, in the current form, app defaults are scattered across different settings parts, which makes them less apparent. In addition, users will be able to set custom defaults for additional app categories, such as calling, messaging, passwords, keyboards, and spam filters. In 2025, two more categories will arrive: translation and navigation.

Here is what the new Default Apps section will look like:

More changes are also coming to the default browser choice screen. If the user has only Safari installed, iOS will present a screen with alternative browsers upon the first launch (once per device) and ask the user to scroll through the list and make a selection. If the user selects and downloads another browser, say, Microsoft Edge, the preferred browser will replace the Safari icon on the first page of the Home screen or in the dock. Also, developers will get access to more information about default browser selection and how the choice screen performs.

Finally, Apple will let its customers in the EU delete more stock apps, such as App Store, Messages, Photos, and Safari. That will make the Settings app the only non-removable application in iOS and iPadOS. Again, all these changes will only apply to customers in the European Union.