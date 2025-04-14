iPhone 16e helps Apple claim the top spot in global smartphone market share in Q1 2025

For the first time, Apple has claimed the number one position in the global smartphone market share for Q1 2025, according to the latest Counterpoint Research report. Notably, Apple captured 19% of the global market share, boosted by the launch of the midrange smartphone, the iPhone 16e.

The report also added that Apple's strategy to expand in emerging markets, along with double-digit growth in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Japan, contributed to the company clinching the top spot in Q1 2025. Also, the global smartphone market share maintained its strong momentum in Q1 2025, growing by 3% year-over-year (YoY) during the quarter.

The decline in developed markets was offset by growth in subsidy-driven China and a recovery in regions across Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research Ankit Malhotra said, "Sales in January were particularly strong, with a subsidy-led demand boost in China. The momentum continued with major launches like Samsung’s S25 and iPhone 16e."

However, the report also indicates that the global smartphone market share is projected to decline YoY in 2025, despite growth in Q1 2025, due to tariffs introduced by the US government and the escalating trade tensions between the top two economies of the world—the US and China.

Samsung was not too far behind, securing the second position with an 18% market share. Although the company had a slow start, it rebounded after the launch of the Galaxy S25 series and A-series phones. The sales of the Galaxy S25 Ultra also increased, the report adds.

Popular Chinese brands Xiaomi and Vivo continued their positive growth run and captured the third and fourth positions. OPPO came in at number five, while Huawei—the biggest OEM in China in Q1 2025—also saw global growth.

Image: Counterpoint Research