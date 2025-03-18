iPhone 18 Pro could feature Apple's C2 5G modem, lower-tier models may stick with Qualcomm

Apple has been gradually replacing its iPhones with its own custom-designed 5G modems. The technology giant released its first home-developed modem, the C1 chip, with the iPhone 16e in the previous month.

Now, according to a research note from analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities, Apple's plans for its 5G modem technology are set to continue. Pu's view is that the upcoming iPhone 17 Air will have the C1 modem as well.

Forward-looking, Pu predicts Apple will release the second-generation C2 modem in next year's iPhone 18 Pro lineup of products. The C2 chip will offer further performance and power-saving gains, and is also reportedly expected to add support for the United States' faster mmWave 5G standard.

However, the analyst further suggests that the more affordable iPhone 18 models might continue to use Qualcomm modems for another year at least, while Apple ensures its own technologies can fully replace the established ones.

Apple's transition to its own 5G modems is just one part of a multi-year effort to make itself independent of outside suppliers like Qualcomm. Moreover, Apple's supply agreement with Qualcomm for its modems runs through March 2027, which leaves Apple some time to transition.

Early reviews suggest Apple's C1 modem is already competing, with the company claiming it is the most power-efficient iPhone modem ever made. Real-world and laboratory 5G speed tests have also shown the C1 chip to be a player with Qualcomm's offerings.

On the other hand, iPhones have long used Lightning ports. Apple itself switched to USB-C on the iPhone 15 series, largely due to pressure from EU regulators, and may remove all ports from its iPhones in the near future. However, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple kept USB-C on the iPhone 17 Air to avoid further clashes with EU regulators.

