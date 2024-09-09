iPhone users more likely to snub Android fans in dating game, says study

New data from Uswitch has revealed some interesting details about iPhone and Android users. For example, 19% of iPhone users said they wouldn't date anyone who uses Android (this figure is at 32% among 18-34-year-olds) compared to 10% of Android users who said they'd avoid dating iPhone owners. Not only are they more snobbish lovers, but the data also revealed iPhone users are considered 90% more likely to cancel plans with friends and family.

Some of these behaviors can be attributed to stereotypes about the two camps. Uswitch's data found that 16% of all smartphone users believe in stereotypes about iPhone and Android owners. Some of the stereotypes include viewing iPhone users as more trend-led, more fashionable, and more likely to be obsessed with social media.

The data found that Android users were more likely to be entrenched in their camp with 56% saying they would never switch to an iPhone. In the case of Apple's customers, 52% said they were not willing to use an Android phone.

This reluctance to switch arises from familiarity, people said they didn't want to learn how to use another operating system. 56% of Android users also said they thought iPhones were too expensive to switch to and 30% of iPhone users didn't think their headphones or smartwatch would be compatible with Android.

iPhone users were also sticking around because of the camera, thinking iPhones look the best, and AI features.

Uswitch's mobile expert, Simrat Sharma, said that people are very loyal to their brand of smartphone but are "missing a trick" if they don't explore the wider market to find the device with the best features for them at the best value for money.

We will get to witness Apple loyalty on Monday as Apple unveils the iPhone 16 Series at its Glowtime event.

Let us know in the comments if you think these observations are reflective of the real world or if they describe you. Would you date the "enemy"?

Source: Uswitch