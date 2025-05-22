JetBrains outlines what's coming in WebStorm 2025.2

Recently, JetBrains brought its AI Assistant to Visual Studio Code as an extension. Now, the company has published a roadmap for WebStorm 2025.2, its JavaScript and TypeScript IDE, outlining some interesting updates slated for July. This follows the 2025.1 release in April, which developers are already using and providing feedback on.

The upcoming 2025.2 release seems focused on enhancing support for contemporary development tools and improving performance. First up, Bun support is getting a significant upgrade. Regarding this, the WebStorm team detailed:

If your project includes a bun.lockb file, WebStorm will automatically detect it and suggest using Bun as your package manager. No manual setup needed. You’ll be able to run files using Bun directly from the context menu, just like you would with Node.js.

Work also continues on the new service-powered type engine, a behind-the-scenes rework of how WebStorm handles TypeScript types. It's meant to make things faster, especially for projects with large frameworks or deep component trees. The WebStorm team is specifically working on improving tag and attribute completion in React (TypeScript) and Angular templates, along with addressing "edge cases with third party libraries," such as fixing an issue with missing props from libraries like motion when the new engine is active.

CSS is not being overlooked. WebStorm 2025.2 plans to incorporate support for more modern CSS features, including recognition of new property values, recently introduced at-rules, and updates from the CSS Color Module, such as parsing newer color formats like color-mix() . Furthermore, a long-standing issue concerning CSS variables not resolving correctly inside language-injected code, common in CSS-in-JS scenarios, is being addressed.

Finally, JetBrains is preparing WebStorm for the future evolution of TypeScript. As the TypeScript team at Microsoft is rebuilding its compiler and language service in Go for better performance, JetBrains is laying the necessary groundwork within the IDE. However, you won't see visible changes from this in the 2025.2 version.

If you want to test out these features as soon as they become available, consider joining the 2025.2 Early Access Program. However, keep in mind the usual caveats of EAP builds, such as potential instability and features that might change or be removed before the final release.