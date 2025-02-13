When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, Dying Light, and more hit Xbox Free Play Days

This weekend's Free Play Days promotion from Xbox touts four games for Game Pass members to try out. As such, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard and Core subscribers are now able to jump into Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, NHL 25, Dying Light, and For the King for no extra cost.

From the batch, the Jujutsu Kaisen title has characters from the immensely popular anime series fighting it out in 2vs2 battles. Each fighter uses their iconic cursed techniques in the arenas, too, with Domain Expansion also coming into the mix as matches progress.

Next, NHL 25 is EA's latest Ice Hockey title from its sports label. Like almost every year, the company says that this entry has even better AI, better controls and responsiveness, advanced franchise mode, and even more realistic visuals.

Action game fans also have Dying Light to try out over the weekend. The title mixes in parkour elements with survival crafting for a highly enjoyable campaign experience, and cooperative play is enabled, too. Lastly, the rogue-like dungeon diving title For the King is also available for Xbox players to try, and it offers three-player cooperative play.

Here are the games announced today for the Free Play Days promotion and their supported platforms:

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, February 16, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

