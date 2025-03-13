Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gains Steam Workshop support, a barber, and over 1000 fixes

Warhorse Studios has been enjoying an immensely successful launch with its latest medieval RPG experience, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The title has already sold over two million copies across all platforms. The post-launch content roadmap the studio revealed prior to launch is now what it's working on, and the first of those updates is now live.

Patch 1.2 is out now across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, carrying an absolutely massive number of changes. One of the highlights is the addition of official modding support with a dev-made toolkit. While the RPG has received various mods from community sites like NexusMods, the newly added Steam Workshop support will make user-made modifications much easier for players to install and access.

"Bohemia is yours to shape – official modding support for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is now live on Steamworks," says the studio in its brief announcement of the feature. "Whether you want to tweak mechanics, expand the world, or forge entirely new adventures, the tools are in your hands. Get ready to create, customise, and bring your own vision to life in the medieval world."

New cut, new you. Explore the styles of Barber Mode in #KCD2 and give Henry a fresh look! pic.twitter.com/bEAxxCkkTJ — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) March 13, 2025

At the same time, another highlight of the update is the Barber. Henry can now stroll up to one of the barbers in either Zhelejov or Kuttenberg to get his hairstyle and beard changed up from the standard look he's been sporting since launch. A visit to the barber will also make Henry feel all fresh, raising his charisma temporarily.

The complete patch notes for Update 1.2 are available here, which may cause some fatigue to your hand with all the scrolling.

Following this, Warhorse plans to add a hardcore mode and horse racing to the title with free updates soon. Three expansion packs are slated to land later this year too, carrying more adventures for Henry to stumble into.