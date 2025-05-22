Konami's new game Deliver At All Costs, Sifu, and more go free on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has just launched a massive giveaway. As a part of its latest mystery freebies promotion, three games are being offered to all PC gamers. This time, it even includes a day-one launch for the newly released game by Konami, Deliver At All Costs, the hit martial arts-based action game Sifu, and the indie 2D fighter Gigapocalypse.

From the bunch, Deliver At All Costs is an action game that puts you into the shoes of a down-on-his-luck courier who has decided to take some risks and deliver unconventional cargo. Set in 1959, the game takes place in a city with highly destructible environments, letting the player simply drive through buildings if required. The open world can be explored on foot or in vehicles.

Next up, Sifu lands from Sloclap as the second freebie of the week. The third-person brawler has you using martial arts to take down various types of foes that slowly increase in difficulty as levels progress, with mini-bosses and leaders coming in at each chapter's end.

A unique mechanic of the game is its death system. Whenever the player is defeated, they are aged up and return to life, giving them a chance to unlock abilities and take another crack at the foe who took them down. Aside from the campaign, an arena mode with multiple types of fights, locations, challenges, and more is available too.

Lastly, Gigapocalypse comes in offering a 2D side-scrolling action experience inspired by classic arcade games. Taking the role of a customizable giant monster, you can blast and walk through everything in your path in this pixel art world.

The Deliver At All Costs, Sifu, and Gigapocalypse giveaways on the Epic Games Store are slated to last until Thursday, May 29. On the same day, Epic plans to offer two more freebies as part of its ongoing Mega Sale mystery giveaways promotion.