Latest Edge Dev update improves vertical tabs, fixes AV1 media playback, and more

Microsoft Edge 115.0.1843.0 is now available for public testing in the Dev Channel. The release improves opening links in a new tab when using vertical tabs, allows resizing the Discover pane, fixes AV1 media playback issues, and more.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 115.0.1843.0?

New features:

You can now drag links anywhere in the Vertical Tabs area to open the link in a New Tab.

Discover pane is now resizable. macOS: Added Control + Option + Command + Down shortcut to open spellcheck correction card. Enterprise: New policy: (Note: Updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have occurred yet)

Added DiscoverPageContextEnabled policy.

Added policy to configure recommended settings dialogs.

Reliability improvements:

Fixed browser crash when selecting text in the InPrivate window. macOS: Fixed browser crash when prompting proxy credentials. Android: Fixed browser crash when tapping on the forward or back button twice quickly.

Other changes:

Fixed unable to play videos on certain websites.

Fixed AV1 media playback.

Fixed Workspaces unable to reconnect when lost connection.

Fixed edge://app-settings page displaying “This page has been blocked by Microsoft Edge” message.

Fixed the missing Discover pane header. Linux: Fixed spellcheck suggestions not working in certain scenarios. macOS: Fixed the browser not getting focus when opening links from other apps. WebView2: Fixed ScriptDialogOpening issues for beforeunload kind (#3355)

Lunching External URI API has now been promoted from the experimental stage to public. Enterprise: Fixed external unmanaged links not opening in InPrivate tabs on Android.

Fixed keyboard shortcut for Discover still activates Discover while being disabled by policy.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev 115 from the official website. The browser is available on Windows 10 and 11, Linux, macOS, and Android (via Google Play Store). Microsoft plans to release version 115 in the Stable Channel on the week of June 29, 2023.