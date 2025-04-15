Latest leak spills details about the rumored Apple foldable's display

The under-display camera (UDC) technology has, for some reason, taken a back seat. Even though Samsung uses UDC on its foldables, its normal flagships still use the punch-hole cameras. Recently, it was reported that Samsung and Apple might not use the under-display camera technology in their phones, at least for the foreseeable future.

In fact, Samsung did not use UDC in its Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition and instead opted for a punch-hole camera. The phone launched only in China and South Korea.

Now, a fresh report has surfaced, giving us details about the display on the rumored Apple foldable. And guess what? It mentions the use of under-display camera technology. Of course, this is just a leak and should be taken with a huge grain of salt.

The latest leak comes from Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, aka DCS on Weibo. The leaker claims that Apple's upcoming foldable could rock a 7.76-inch 2713x1920 pixel resolution display with the under-display camera. The outer screen is tipped to measure 5.49 inches with a pixel resolution of 2088x1422, corroborating a previous leak.

However, unlike the inner display, the outer display could feature a punch hole for the selfie camera. While this leak suggests details about a book-style Apple foldable, rumors of a clamshell iPhone have also circulated online.

Apple's delay in entering the folding phone market reportedly stems from its desire to bring some technological advancement compared to other foldables already available. News about Apple successfully eliminating the display crease has also surfaced, suggesting the company may have found its X-factor.

Reliable source Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported the same display specs for the alleged Apple foldable. He further suggested that the rumored Apple foldable could cost above $2,000 or $2,500. Information about the hinge also emerged, suggesting that Apple could use hinge made up of amorphous alloy, also known as metallic glass.

Metallic glass is said to be 2.5 times harder than titanium, which could serve as another USP of the upcoming foldable. Apple's entry into the foldable market is expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the currently stagnant foldable market.

