Latest leak suggest minimal differences between the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max

A lot is buzzing around about the upcoming this year's iPhone 17 series. To start, Apple is expected to add another model to the lineup—its slimmest iPhone yet, the iPhone 17 Air. The phone is expected to take on the likes of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

However, one of the biggest rumors surrounding the iPhone 17 series is that, aside from the standard iPhone 17, all other models will get a redesigned camera module—and the design is something we've never seen from Apple. Recently, CAD-based renders of the entire iPhone 17 lineup were leaked, giving us a good idea about the camera module.

Now, fresh details about the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max have popped up, courtesy of IceUniverse on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, suggesting some interesting similarities between the two phones. According to the latest leak, both iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will allegedly have the same dimensions, with the only difference being their thickness.

The post also claims that the iPhone 17 Air will be just 5.5mm thin, contradicting earlier rumors that suggested a 6.25mm thickness. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is alleged to be 8.725mm thick, which according to IceUniverse, is to accommodate a bigger battery.

Both devices are purported to feature the same screen size, length, width, and bezels. This year, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, thanks to using "metalens" technology for Face ID. Display analyst Ross Young has claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 6.55-inch display, which should also be the case for the iPhone 17 Air as per the latest leak.

This year, Apple is also reportedly moving towards in-house modems, and all iPhone 17 models are rumored to feature Apple-designed Wi-Fi chips. This year's iPhones are expected to support Wi-Fi 7's 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands simultaneously.