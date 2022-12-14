Latest Windows 11 Patch Tuesday fixes frustrating bug that made Task Manager unreadable

Earlier today, Microsoft released Patch Tuesday for December. These are the final Patch Tuesday updates for the year 2022. While Patch Tuesdays or Update Tuesdays are typically security updates, sometimes Microsoft also pushes out bug fixes for known issues too. With the most recent one on Windows 11 22H2, Microsoft has fixed a visual bug that was making Task Manager almost unreadable. Certain colors and UI elements were off the pace. Microsoft described the issue in detail earlier on its health dashboard and provided a workaround.

The release note regarding the issue on the latest Patch Tuesday (KB5021255) reads:

Highlights This update addresses a known issue that might affect Task Manager. It might display certain elements in the user interface (UI) in unexpected colors. Some parts of the UI might not be readable. This issue might occur if you have "Choose your mode" set to "Custom" in the Personalization > Colors section of Settings.

This is not the only bug Microsoft addressed with Patch Tuesday. The Redmond company also fixed one on Windows 10 as well where the Camera app crashed due to a memory-related issue. The update (KB5021233) also has quite a few major known issues.