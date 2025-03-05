Latest X update for iOS introduces Communities timeline tabs, new sorting options and more

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has released a new update for iOS users, introducing new filters for Communities—a place where X users can engage in discussion on specific topics. The feature is similar to how people interact on Reddit.

After updating the X iOS app, users will notice that the popular Communities are pinned to the top of the home page. X has also updated the way you manage your timeline by offering options to sort Communities' posts by Trending, New, or Popular within a particular time frame. The update also adds new filters that allow users to display only their own posts and replies within the Community.

The information was shared by Dongwook Chung, an Engineer at X, on the platform itself. Here's the post:

[Update] New Communities timeline tabs are now available on iOS with the latest version. You can now view and sort by:

- Trending

- New

- Popularity (Likes) - Day, Month, Week, Year, All Time

- My posts in this Community

- My replies in this Community



Update your app! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/TLnkkILiqv — Dongwook (@DongWookChung2) March 4, 2025

Sorting by popularity, which is based on the number of likes, you will also see new options such as Day, Month, Week, Year, and All Time, which, aptly noted by TechCrunch, also feels reminiscent of the options available on Reddit.

While it remains unclear if these features will be available for X users on Android, they are initially available only to iOS users. You need to update the X app from the App Store to enjoy these new granular sorting options. Meanwhile, in related news, X recently hiked the Premium+ subscription prices following the launch of the Grok 3 AI model, which it claims to be the "smartest AI on Earth."