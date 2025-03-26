Leaked Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 accessories reveal key design information

This year, Samsung has not only two but purportedly four foldable devices ready to debut. Apart from the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7, the Korean giant is expected to introduce an affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE along with the super-premium triple screen foldable, allegedly called the Galaxy G Fold.

As we inch closer to the second Unpacked event of the year, new information about the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 has popped up. Serial leaker IceUniverse has shared images of third-party accessories of the two foldables, revealing some interesting design details.

It was reported earlier that Samsung will be ditching the folder-style cover screen with a full-fledged screen on the Galaxy Z Flip7. Now, leaked images of third-party cases for the device corroborate the same info. The Flip7's case reveals that the upper half of the device remains exposed, indicating a change in the cover display.

image by IceUniverse

Then, there is a screen protector for the Galaxy Z Fold7 that appears to be slightly wider and taller than the Galaxy Z Fold6. CAD renders of the device have already revealed that there won't be much difference between this year's Z Fold and its predecessor, aside from some subtle changes to the dimensions.

image by IceUniverse

However, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is expected to measure just 4.5mm thick when unfolded and 9.5mm when folded, including the camera bump. This would mean the upcoming foldable will be 1.1mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold6.

There are also rumors that Samsung could install a digitizer inside the Galaxy Z Fold7, a technology that Apple uses for its stylus. The battery information of both the foldables recently emerged, and unfortunately, they will be stuck at 25W charging.