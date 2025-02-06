Leaked images show Xiaomi 15 Ultra with its back similar to Leica's M11 camera

Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, is set to launch in China by the end of this month. The global debut should happen during the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, Spain, in March. While we wait for the official unveiling, a Chinese leaker, Smart Pikachu, has shared some images of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, showcasing the device in different color options.

Aside from revealing the different color options, the leaked image also highlights the device's close resemblance to the design of the Leica M11 camera. The phone continues the trend of Android phones—especially from Chinese OEMs—of featuring large circular camera modules.

The "Leica" branding is positioned horizontally, which might seem unappealing when the device is held vertically. However, when held properly like a camera, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's back looks like the Leica M11 camera. The back features a two-tone color scheme, potentially made of vegan leather. The image also reveals an unconventional-looking quad-camera setup consisting of a 200MP periscope zoom lens, a 50MP 1-inch primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP 3x telephoto camera.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 16GB of RAM. It should run Android 15 with HyperOS 2 on top. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra could offer 90W wired and 50W wireless charging to charge a 6,000mAh battery inside.

Other features include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, eSIM support, satellite communication, and a 2K quad-curved OLED display from TCL.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is speculated to cost around $900. For now, we would suggest you take any piece of information related to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra with a pinch of salt until its official launch.