Leaked images suggest the iPhone 16 Pro camera sensors are going to get bigger

Thanks to the leaks and rumors, we already have a lot of alleged details about the upcoming iPhone 16 series, which may reportedly launch sometime in September this year. A couple of times, the dummy units of the entire iPhone 16 lineup were leaked, showing us the new hardware changes and also the slimming of the MagSafe ring at the back.

Apple is also expected to use color-infused glass backs on standard iPhone 16 models and use a new coating technology to minimize the problem of lens flare. Apple is also expected to start the display production of the iPhone 16 series next month, but a recent report suggested that the mass production of iPhone 16 Pro Max OLED displays is waiting for approval from Apple.

This year, it is also rumored that the "Blue Titanium" color will be replaced by the "Rose Titanium" color. Now, a fresh leak has emerged on the micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter), courtesy of Majin Bu.

Leaker Majin Bu has shared a couple of images of the alleged iPhone 16 Pro cases, with the caption saying that the camera module is huge. The images show five different MagSafe charging cases in transparent and black colors with MagSafe rings in white, purple, and blue borders.

There is a huge cutout for the camera module, suggesting that this year, Apple will pack bigger camera sensors on the iPhone 16 Pro compared to the iPhone 15 Pro. Although it is not possible to determine the exact difference, at a glance, the camera island almost touches the MagSafe ring.

The iPhone 16 Pro is also rumored to sport 20% brighter displays than the iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro comes with a max brightness of 1,000 nits for SDR content, while the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to have a typical SDR brightness of 1,200.

Besides, Apple is reportedly opting to bring a vertical camera module to the standard iPhone 16 models. Rumors are floating around for a dedicated hardware camera button on all the iPhone 16 models as well.