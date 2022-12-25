Leaked promo image gives us the first look at the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra

We now have a sneak peek at the design of the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra, as the first set of official promotional images have been leaked, thanks to 91Mobiles.



The leak includes promotional images of not just the upcoming Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra, but also existing wearable devices like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5. The images, which were sourced from an industry insider according to 91Mobiles, also provided a detailed look at the design and colors of the upcoming Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23+ is shown in the promo featured in pink, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra is depicted in green. While the vanilla Galaxy S23 is not shown in the leaked images, it is rumored to also come in the same signature color as the Plus model.



The Galaxy S23 Ultra bears a strong resemblance to its predecessor, but there are some subtle differences, such as body-colored camera rings on the rear for three of its four cameras, as opposed to the black rings on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The device also reportedly features an upgraded 12MP front camera housed in a punch-hole-shaped display cutout. Overall, the design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra appears to be largely unchanged from the previous model.



Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 could feature a redesigned exterior and could be powered by an overclocked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It is also rumored to have a new 200MP primary camera that is capable of capturing smoother 8K videos at 30fps, an improvement over the current-generation units which can only capture 24fps.

Source: 91Mobiles