Leaks say The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake will be announced and released in April

It was 2006 when Bethesda Game Studios delivered The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to the masses, offering an open-world fantasy RPG that takes players to the province of Cyrodiil. The title has been a part of leaks for some years now, with a remake reportedly being in the works for fans to jump into. Now, another round of rumors has popped up, and a release may be happening quite soon.

The latest reports comes from Video Games Chronicle and reliable leaker NatetheHate. Both parties say that the Singapore-based support studio Virtuos is currently preparing this remake of the iconic RPG. The studio has worked on a large number of notable games providing support and ports over the years, including being the primary studio behind the upcoming remake Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

It was in 2023 that mentions of Oblivion returning to modern platforms came up, all thanks to the leaked documents from the FTC v. Microsoft court battle. The massive leak namedropped new projects involving Bethesda's grand RPGs The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3, though no reports regarding the latter have surfaced since then.

Earlier this year, another report by MP1st revealed some additional details about the project, which said it's being fully remade in Unreal Engine 5. Stamina, Sneak, Blocking, Archery, Hit Reaction, and HUD are all being reworked according to this report, with some Souls-like ideas also being implemented.

While the latest leaks do not say any firm release date information, they do mention an April announcement for this remake project. Surprisingly, Microsoft is also said to be releasing the game on the same month, making for a rapid announcement and release schedule.

Despite the long history of leaks, as always, take unconfirmed reports with a grain of salt until Microsoft makes some announcements.