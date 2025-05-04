LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga is free to claim on the Epic Games Store, but only for a day

The Epic Games Store usually only has giveaways available on a weekly rotation, with new promotions dropping every Thursday. However, a special occasion has changed the tradition. Celebrating May 4, the fan-made holiday surrounding Star Wars, the Epic Games Store has now begun a brand-new giveaway for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for all PC gamers. It's only running for a day, though, so you better grab a copy quick.

For those unfamiliar with the title, the LEGO developer Traveller's Tales' interpretation of the Star Wars saga goes through all three trilogies in the movie universe. Players can jump into the storylines in any order they prefer. As with other games in the humorous franchise, hundreds of playable characters (both heroes and villains) are available from its massive universe.

The title has 23 planets from the saga for players to explore. As expected from a Star Wars game, the combat features wielding Light Sabers and the Force for taking apart brick enemies and environments, as well as "Blaster controls" with free aiming support for characters with ranged weapons.

As with the studio's other LEGO projects, cooperative multiplayer is also available to wreak havoc together with someone in the galaxy far, far away. However, it's only available in couch co-op form, with no online functionality at all. You can play the game locally with a friend for two-player split-screen action.

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga is now free to claim on the Epic Games Store. The title usually costs $49.99 when not on sale. The giveaway will last until 8 am PT on May 5. This isn't the first time that the title has gone free on the Epic Games Store, so don't be surprised if you already find a copy waiting in your library if you've been following the giveaway promotions for a while.