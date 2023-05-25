LG introduces four new Electric Vehicle chargers with electric and thermal protection

LG shared in a blog post today plans for expansion in the Electric Vehicle (EV) charger industry. It described a company event held yesterday at the LG Digital Park in Pyeongtek, South Korea. The event showcased EV charger products developed by HiEV Charger.

HiEV Charger was established in 2019 with the name AppleMango and is an EV charging solution company that LG, GS Neotek, and GS Energy acquired last year. The acquisition allowed LG to secure operational infrastructure through materials such as EV batteries and energy storage systems and provided collaborative solutions from companies like GS Energy that would help LG excel in the EV charger industry.

At the event, HiEV Charger introduced four different EV chargers. Two of those were 7kW models available in both wall-mounted and stand types which are slow-charging while the other two were fast-charging models of 100kW and 200kW respectively.

Suh Heung-kyu, vice president and head of the Electric Vehicle Charging business division of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company shared that the company will continue to invest in the EV charging industry. He added:

“The start of EV charger production marks a significant milestone for LG, propelling us on a journey to becoming a total EV charging solutions provider. We will focus on delivering convenient and fast EV charging solutions for EV owners and differentiated EV charging solutions offering diverse form factors and new services for our valued partners.”

According to LG, these EV chargers possess safety-enhancing. They are dust- and water-resistant and possess functions that provide electrical and thermal protection throughout the charging process. Additionally, these chargers are space-efficient as two EVs can be charged simultaneously due to the availability of two connectors. The chargers also have a slim depth, connector lock detection, and remote updates.

Roland Berger, a global consultancy firm suggests that the EV charger industry is set to grow up to USD 186 billion by 2030 due to growing environmental concerns and regulations. Thus, LG mentioned it plans to expand EV product launches in global markets and that it is open to collaborations across the world.