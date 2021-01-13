LG introduces new Ultra monitors for gaming, creators, and productivity

As part of its CES 2021 announcements, LG has introduced a new range of premium monitors targeting different sectors of the market. The three big categories at play here are gaming, productivity, and creators.

For the gaming market, we have the UltraGear line, which has a few new members this year, all featuring high refresh rates, 1ms response times, and 98% coverage of DCI-P3. Arguably at the top of the range is the 34GP950G, a 34-inch ultra-wide QHD (3440 x 1440) monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for overclocking up to 180Hz. It's certified for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate and also supports DisplayPort Adaptive Sync.

However, there's also the 27GP950, which is a 27-inch 4K (3840x2160) monitor with a 144Hz refresh and overclocking up to 160Hz. It has slightly different compatibility, being Nvidia G-Sync Compatible but also certified for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Plus, it supports variable refresh rates via HDMI 2.1, so it may be more useful if you want to use it with the latest generation of consoles. Both of these models also have VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification.

Rounding out the UltraGear line is the 32GP850, a 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate, overclockable up to 180Hz. It's also Nvidia G-Sync Compatible and supports AMD FreeSync Premium, but it only boasts HDR10 support, without the same level of VESA certification.

For productivity, LG has the UltraWide 40WP95C monitor, which is quite a beastly unit. It has a wide 40-inch 5K2K panel (5120x2160) with a 72Hz refresh rate and a 5ms response time. It similarly has HDR10 and 98% of DCI-P3 coverage, and it supports AMD FreeSync. It also supports Thunderbolt 4 for data and power.

Finally, for creators, there's the UltraFine 32EP950. While the monitors above are all Nano IPS panels, this one is OLED, it has 4K resolution (3840x2160) and it covers 99% of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB. It has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and since it's an OLED it can individually dim each pixel and display true blacks. Of course, it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, but it does have a 1ms response time.

LG didn't say when the monitors will be available or how much they will cost, but we're likely to find out more soon.